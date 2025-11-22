The Darkness & the 10 Nuclear Suitcases Dream 11-21-25@2:57 AM Shared 11-22-25

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ in which the worldis coming out of the 3 days of darkness, He's returned and the time of the 10 hidden suitcase detonations is revealed. In addition I speak on the differences of God's time and man's clock face.

Joel 3:14 Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the Lord is near in the valley of decision.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

Revelation 12:12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.





