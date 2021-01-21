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Stabbed in the back again... United Kingdom
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604 views • January 21, 2021
The old sheep had better start snapping out of their funk and wake up to the fact that they're systematically eroding all aspects of a normal world. Seconds and lowered standards for a dystopian society. No bill failed as such .. this was ALL set up to fail from the outset. The great reset.
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David Swindells - Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL3ekA26ZBA-HfNAVCn8IFg
Shared from and subscribe to:
David Swindells - Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL3ekA26ZBA-HfNAVCn8IFg
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