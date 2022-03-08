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WHAT RELATIONSHIP DO YOU DESIRE TO CO-CREATE WITH THE UNIVERSE?
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11 views • March 08, 2022
I recently had the pleasure of co-hosting the Luminous retreat...
In this clip, I expand on why I feel our co-creation with the universe should be our focus in 2022!
What is the relationship that you desire to co-create with the universe? Take a moment to visualize how it looks and feels,
Because let me tell you this :
The universe holds incredible gifts that are all yours, but first, you have to decide what that relationship is going to look like between you and the universe.
To stay tuned for more monthly events and our European tour, subscribe to my telegram channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
And here is another clip about Healy and its ancient wisdom: https://youtu.be/ambpd7HXfpg
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
In this clip, I expand on why I feel our co-creation with the universe should be our focus in 2022!
What is the relationship that you desire to co-create with the universe? Take a moment to visualize how it looks and feels,
Because let me tell you this :
The universe holds incredible gifts that are all yours, but first, you have to decide what that relationship is going to look like between you and the universe.
To stay tuned for more monthly events and our European tour, subscribe to my telegram channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
And here is another clip about Healy and its ancient wisdom: https://youtu.be/ambpd7HXfpg
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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