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WHAT RELATIONSHIP DO YOU DESIRE TO CO-CREATE WITH THE UNIVERSE?
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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11 views • March 08, 2022
I recently had the pleasure of co-hosting the Luminous retreat...
In this clip, I expand on why I feel our co-creation with the universe should be our focus in 2022!

What is the relationship that you desire to co-create with the universe? Take a moment to visualize how it looks and feels,

Because let me tell you this :

The universe holds incredible gifts that are all yours, but first, you have to decide what that relationship is going to look like between you and the universe.

To stay tuned for more monthly events and our European tour, subscribe to my telegram channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

And here is another clip about Healy and its ancient wisdom: https://youtu.be/ambpd7HXfpg

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualityfrequencymoneyconsciousnesswealthsovereigntypurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose workabundance life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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