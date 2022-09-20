Man killed by VAXX cries from excitement after getting injection

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Scout Masterson
Tori Spelling's longtime pal Bill Horn has revealed the death of his husband, Scout Masterson, with an emotional tribute on Instagram.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was among the many stars to send condolences to the family.
https://t.me/covidbc/4909
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