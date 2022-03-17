The King of Peace Comes Humbly and Riding on a Donkey

Jesus rode a donkey for his final entry in to Jerusalem, on one hand to fulfill prophecy... on the other hand to signify that He comes in peace.Hit the LIKE button 👍 to help more people see this messageQUESTION -- Have a question about This Message... Other Bible Questions... or Anything Else? Post in comments section of this video!-----Locate a UCG meeting near you------🎪 Find our podcast here:In this message we have looked at only a sliver of the prophesies God gave to validate His written word. The rejection of the Messiah/ king who came in peace, was prophesied almost 2,000 years in advance. More detail was added through the centuries.God knew in advance humanity would reject Him... and they did. Without intervention from God the human heart will not be ruled by God or conform to His ways.However, through the blood of Jesus Christ you can enter into a new and better relationship with the creator of the universe. A relationship of peace and reconciliation. We will memorialize this bond of peace once again at this year’s Passover.Read this message on our blog:Photos by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-NC.​