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The King of Peace Comes Humbly and Riding on a Donkey
Weekly Sermon Message
Weekly Sermon Message
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10 views • March 17, 2022
Jesus rode a donkey for his final entry in to Jerusalem, on one hand to fulfill prophecy... on the other hand to signify that He comes in peace.

Hit the LIKE button 👍 to help more people see this message

QUESTION -- Have a question about This Message... Other Bible Questions... or Anything Else? Post in comments section of this video!

-----Locate a UCG meeting near you------
http://ucg.org/congregations/

🎪 Find our podcast here:
https://open.spotify.com/show/3BrkjwU3izZEBsmtx60swZ?si=a39330c58384413c

In this message we have looked at only a sliver of the prophesies God gave to validate His written word. The rejection of the Messiah/ king who came in peace, was prophesied almost 2,000 years in advance. More detail was added through the centuries.

God knew in advance humanity would reject Him... and they did. Without intervention from God the human heart will not be ruled by God or conform to His ways.

However, through the blood of Jesus Christ you can enter into a new and better relationship with the creator of the universe. A relationship of peace and reconciliation. We will memorialize this bond of peace once again at this year’s Passover.

Read this message on our blog:
👉 https://ucgraleigh.blogspot.com/2022/03/the-king-of-peace-comes-humbly-and.html

Photos by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-NC.​
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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