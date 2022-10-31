The British Bombed Nord Stream

‘It’s done,’ Liz #Truss messaged #AnthonyBlinken seconds after #NordStream explosion. Go figure https://youtu.be/RUKwVu1oIOw ⚠️British Navy were involved in plotting, organizing, and implementation of the terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on 26 September this year to blow up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines*** - Russian Military of Defense
