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APOCGORELYPSE - BACKYARD BASH {HALLOWEEN 2020}
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16 views • November 20, 2020
We are Apocgorelypse!!! The most dangerous band in your area! This past Halloween, we played our first show ever at [LOCATION REDACTED]. Neither hell nor high fever was gonna stop us from melting your faces under that full moon!
The government can shove that lockdown up their ass! TAKING OVER A TOWN NEAR YOU!
The government can shove that lockdown up their ass! TAKING OVER A TOWN NEAR YOU!
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