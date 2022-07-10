Ukraine Update July 10, 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Death penalty awaits 4. Two are pictured.
- Ukrainians trained in Britain.
- Ukraine border guards.
- Crimes of Ukraine Tornado Company,
- Summary in Russian.
Note: We don't make any money from these videos and we never ask for donations. We never will. This is our duty as Marines to bring the truth to you. Fight the Deep State!