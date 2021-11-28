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COMRADE SOLDIER - a WW STUDIOS short film
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10 views • November 28, 2021
A short film about a former soldier's flashbacks. Staring Kadin Whitney, and Co-directed by JP Wilcox, this is a must-see.
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Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
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My Hardware:
Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]
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Edited ALL in Blender 2.92
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#WW_STUDIOS #shortfilm
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Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
---------------------------
My Hardware:
Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]
---------------------------
Edited ALL in Blender 2.92
---------------------------
#WW_STUDIOS #shortfilm
Keywords
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