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DAVID PAULIDES DISCUSSES MISSING 411 & THE SPONTANEOUS FORMATION OF PORTALS - GEORGE NOORY (VIDEO)
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162 views • July 10, 2020
DAVID PAULIDES spent over twenty years in law enforcement and senior executive positions in the technology sector. He holds two degrees from the University of San Francisco and is the author of several books including the Missing 411 book series. This book series has been vetted by some of the best Search and Rescue professionals, investigative journalists, radio and television hosts and print journalists from North America. A media phenomenon, Coast to Coast AM deals with UFOs, strange occurrences, life after death, and other unexplained (and often inexplicable) phenomena.As part of his continuing Missing 411 investigations, David Paulides relays recent findings on some of the most bizarre missing person cases that he has investigated; many of which have left more questions than answers. He has found that many areas in which people have mysteriously disappeared are prone to the spontaneous formation of portals. In addition, some insiders have revealed that technology exists which can direct these portals upon targeted individuals.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
MISSING 411 (2016 MOVIE)
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/missing-411-/wWDwmsDu/IEd1Tf73
MISSING 411: THE HUNTED (2019 MOVIE)
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/missing-411-the-hunted/SAvR8EFA/F9DERsQK-watch-online-free.html
George Noory on C2C AM
https://www.coasttocoastam.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
MISSING 411 (2016 MOVIE)
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/missing-411-/wWDwmsDu/IEd1Tf73
MISSING 411: THE HUNTED (2019 MOVIE)
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/missing-411-the-hunted/SAvR8EFA/F9DERsQK-watch-online-free.html
George Noory on C2C AM
https://www.coasttocoastam.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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