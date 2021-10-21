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BEN SWANN INTERVIEW - EXPOSING THE COVID ILLUSION & THE IMPENDING TECHNOCRATIC FUTURE
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11 views • October 21, 2021
Joining me today is Ben Swann, here to discuss how he has been fighting back against the COVID-19 tyranny, and the actions he is taking to create a space where the truth can be heard. And no discussion with Ben would be complete without a back and forth about the many different ways in which COVID-19 itself is a deception.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ben-swann-interview-exposing-the-covid-illusion-the-impending-technocratic-future
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ben-swann-interview-exposing-the-covid-illusion-the-impending-technocratic-future
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