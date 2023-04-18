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PATRIOT Jon Voight: “An indictment. This cruel intention. This lie. They never caused this cruelty on any other president. Remember the Walls of Jericho. Truth shall prevail. The 45th president will save our nation from this barbaric Left insanity. Much love to you.”
https://twitter.com/gatewaypundit/status/1643818621636952064?s=20