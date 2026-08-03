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Fauci and the mass media launched the ivermectin “horse-paste” narrative so they could obtain emergency use authorization for lethal mRNA injections.
They resorted to altering Joe Rogan’s appearance to make him look like a zombie because ivermectin rapidly resolved his COVID.
We now have 106 ivermectin studies involving over 200,000 patients showing MAJOR reductions in mortality, hospitalization, and illness duration.
Source @TruthAboutCOVID
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