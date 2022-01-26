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Mark Christopher –The Shape of Things to Come in your favor
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154 views • January 26, 2022
Global Chief Federal Postal Court Judge, Mark Kishon Christopher, outlines how some of the many new and safe benefits the next generation super-encrypted cell phones offers to give you full encrypted privacy including total self-banker control in interaction with others,
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