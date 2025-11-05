‘Nobody knows why we’re there’ - Trump sums up decades of US foreign policy - Trump blindly follows War Tradition

‘Nobody knows why we’re there’ — Trump sums up decades of US foreign policy

💬 “We’ll stay around the country for 15 years, just bomb the hell out of everybody, make everybody miserable… the wars that never end,” Trump said, admitting what the whole world already knows.

And yet, he’s ready to keep this “forever wars” tradition alive — now with threats against Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, and Nigeria, all recently named as potential targets for invasion or coups.