BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘Nobody knows why we’re there’ - Trump sums up decades of US foreign policy - Trump blindly follows War Tradition
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 5 days ago

‘Nobody knows why we’re there’ — Trump sums up decades of US foreign policy

💬 “We’ll stay around the country for 15 years, just bomb the hell out of everybody, make everybody miserable… the wars that never end,” Trump said, admitting what the whole world already knows.

And yet, he’s ready to keep this “forever wars” tradition alive — now with threats against Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, and Nigeria, all recently named as potential targets for invasion or coups.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy