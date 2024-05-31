Forgive yourselves! Fear is the virus! Love wins!

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Michael Petro: Is there anything you'd like to leave our people with? I mean, we have people out there that have contacted us, they've been vaccinated. You know, things are changing with that. You and many other doctors are saying there's healing out of this, there is a way out. What would you encourage our listeners that are out there?

Dr Judy Mikovits: The way out is again, forgive yourselves! No more fear, fear nothing but the Lord! Trust! There's more than a way out, while there's breath there's life. And so, turn 180 degrees, never get another shot. Don't watch that poison on TV. Fear. That's, you know, fear is the virus, and God's the solution, love wins <3

July 2022 - Full interview with Michael Petro: https://rumble.com/v1cb1qb-dr.-judy-mikovits-phd-molecular-biologist-never-get-another-vaccine.html