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"Etheric Technology" will help protect you from LOW level Death 'SG' Like Frequencies being Emitted
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87 views • May 21, 2021
Jo discusses her years of interaction with 5D beings and ETHERIC TECHNOLOGY and how to use one of the many simple protective measures to help protect your energy field from harmful Frequencies being emitted by SG and other Low Emissions. (REPLACE "S" with a 5)
You can follow Jo on Facebook - However after a lot censoring Jo has started a Telegram Group too.
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
You can follow Jo on Facebook - However after a lot censoring Jo has started a Telegram Group too.
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
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