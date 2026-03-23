God’s Spoken Word Created Humanity With Sound, Light, and Frequency - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

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Who designed our intricate bodies? Our Creator. Naturopath Dr. Alphonzo Monzo discusses the blueprint for all creation, laid out clearly in the Biblical account of Genesis. In the book of Genesis, God spoke into the darkness and breathed life into the world, bringing sound, light, and movement into the very essence of the human body. A body vibrating with the complex frequencies singing throughout the universe, set into motion when God spoke all things into existence. Dr. Monzo walks through the key points of the electromagnetic spectrum and explains the main differences between non-ionizing and ionizing radiation, and how it affects the body today. He also discusses the impact that electromagnetic frequencies have on health and wellness.
TAKEAWAYS
Bodies contain both software (energy and frequencies) and hardware (physical matter)
Everything in the body was designed to work together to create a singular organism: you
Secular science doesn’t address how the building blocks of life contain the information they need to organize
God alone holds the blueprint for creating life
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