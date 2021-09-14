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Brian Ruhe Confronted in Public with His WW II Views
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243 views • September 14, 2021
This happened after Prime Minister candidate Maxine Bernier's rally at The Holiday Inn, Vancouver. Nov. 8, 2018. Sorry about the background noise in parts of it.
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Brian Ruhe's books are available at Amazon.
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Donate at http://www.brianruhe.ca
or cryptocurrencies below.
https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.92/
http://www.thulesociety.com
My Blog: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos to spread the word.
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Bitcoin Cash: qq3xdk6lfacxz0gqgxl6fk42y9ldmr0l45yhega2vs
Bancor: 0xe71966Bf86191bc1908003dD02E396BC638C7761
Dash: XsjXCMvYa5KBuQb6YFuQVdLc71VXpMC4k2
Exodus Ripple: rpNtf3KwSAnrCBeeq4gcvMwFZCi6onm1XM
Brian Ruhe's books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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