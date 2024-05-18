Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CIA Blackmail Entraps the Influential in Honey Pot traps
channel image
Rational TV
13 Subscribers
58 views
Published 15 hours ago

Senate hearings/survivor testimony of March 15, 1995 to "The President's Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experimentation," Washington, DC. The CIA tortured and trained preteen girls to seduce as many powerful figures as possible in government, academia, and finance: the illegal underage 🔞 activity occurred in places that had secret visual-audio equipment installed. 😲 The powerful were then blackmailed by the CIA. Some of the most disturbing testimony is from the 10 min to 11 min mark.

Keywords
ciatorturechild traffickingsenate hearingmkultraexperimentationcongressional testimonyblackmailsex slaveryentrapmentsound of freedomhoney pot trapblackmail ring

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket