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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Grow In Grace In Christ, 2 Timothy 2:1-5, 20220501
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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Grow In Grace In Christ Jesus:
2 Timothy 2:1-5, 1st Day of the Week, May 1, 2022
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to save me.
Heavenly Father, please grant me Your Power to listen when Your Holy Spirit instructs that to be perfect, thoroughly furnished onto all spiritual assignments:
1 I, as Your Saint, must be strong in the Grace that is in Christ Jesus, my Redeemer.
2 And the Gospel doctrines that I have heard from Him among many witnesses, I must pass on to other faithful ministers who will be able to teach others also.
3 As part of my calling, I must endure hardships and persecutions as a Christian soldier of my LORD Jesus Christ.
4 Because once engaged in battle on the warfront, I cannot entangle myself with the political affairs of this world, in hopes of pleasing my commanding officer.
5 Also, if I compete in athletics, I am not crowned in advance, unless I follow the rules of the game to win.
Merciful Father, with so many spiritual dangers and deceptions facing Your Saints, please help us to prayerfully seek for guidance to overcome Satan in the Power of Your Holy Spirit. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Timothy 2:1-5 personalized, NKJV)
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Grow In Grace In Christ Jesus:
2 Timothy 2:1-5, 1st Day of the Week, May 1, 2022
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to save me.
Heavenly Father, please grant me Your Power to listen when Your Holy Spirit instructs that to be perfect, thoroughly furnished onto all spiritual assignments:
1 I, as Your Saint, must be strong in the Grace that is in Christ Jesus, my Redeemer.
2 And the Gospel doctrines that I have heard from Him among many witnesses, I must pass on to other faithful ministers who will be able to teach others also.
3 As part of my calling, I must endure hardships and persecutions as a Christian soldier of my LORD Jesus Christ.
4 Because once engaged in battle on the warfront, I cannot entangle myself with the political affairs of this world, in hopes of pleasing my commanding officer.
5 Also, if I compete in athletics, I am not crowned in advance, unless I follow the rules of the game to win.
Merciful Father, with so many spiritual dangers and deceptions facing Your Saints, please help us to prayerfully seek for guidance to overcome Satan in the Power of Your Holy Spirit. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Timothy 2:1-5 personalized, NKJV)
* * * *
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