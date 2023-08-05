Did this man Find+walk into another spiritual realm/dimension? welcome to AMAZING reality / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





August 3, 2023





Today is 8/3/23. I usually show signs in the heavens jesus christ (yeshua) warned to be seen before his second coming such as planet x/biblical wormwood system information. though to I'll speak on many spiritual and biblical things.. This is AMAZING....Did this man walk into another dimension or dimension/spirit realm. The video is 100 percent real and crazy. I know there are multiple dimensions and realms. Many are on earth. Even biblical scripture tells us we dont fight against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers and dark rulers and kingdoms and wicked things from on high and so on... that's truth.... a good example the Bermuda triangle where yes multiple planes boats and people have vanished which we know from Government insiders and actual pictures and through historical fact the ancient Atlantis where the fallen ones offsprings were and I believe some fallen Angels were at in Atlantis also there are actual pyramids under water off floridas coast which many of those pictures are on google as other pictures were hidden. And in original writings Atlantis was near Florida in the Bermuda triangle NOT over by Greece. Months ago a story came out where an older man found top of rocks to an ancient pyramid off new Orleans coast so alot God spiritual energy is there especially bad demonic energy. I could babble on about all the pyramids found here in the united states and how the ancient mayans and incans were originally from here the United states and even mention the pyramids found in Wisconsin in the bottom of a lake and a whole lot more that is kept secret from the public though simply going to show this video and let your minds get blown. The guy did no tricks on his camera and his camera isnt messed up. I need to get location of where he was I believe hes in the western United states here in my country. Beginning of video one rock looks odd its bouncing around as if fighting between our own dimension and another one or the spirit realm. Then he starts walking into an area where everything looks like a blurred painting kind of like the movie where Robin Williams loses his wife and tries to go save her out of hell ( not reality) though parts of the movie were reality. In the movie Robin Williams was in around 1998 called ( what dreams may come) his wife was a painter who killed herself in the movie. Robin Williams kids sadly died in an accident and Robin goes down to hell trying to save his wife which as said isnt reality in real life knowing no one can come or go through hell unless God allows it like people in near death experiences that die and only are saved out of hell through yeshua ( jesus) literally taking them out and thousands will tell you of that truth if look up jesus heaven and hell ndes ( near death experiences) you can find on YouTube and other platforms. In the movie Robin William's wife was a painter so Robin got to go to a heavenly place that looked like one of his wife's paintings also like a purgatory type place his wife painted he saw in his reality in the movie in death. Few of the scenes at first were distorted as you'll see when this man starts walking farther into wherever hes walking. Things get weird in the video. You'll notice during the end of the video my mom caught it with her good eye as usually me or her catch stuff separate or together. You'll see like a rectangular thing kind of car like float by as he starts getting into this foggy mist. It'll float by fast on his right side as if hes walking into a spiritual realm intertwining with ours and yes these things exist though to possibly see it on video/camera form is amazing to me. And anyone that knows truth especially about death as I've listened to/studied hundreds plus heaven and hell ndes ( near death experiences) many will speak of plasma is deaths tunnel just like in the movie I loved with kurt Russell called stargate when the military crosses over through a literal stargate that yes fallen ones had and elite governments have and especially use now with CERN where when you cross dimensions you go into a plasma goo like substance. This is a reality kept from soo many though is truth. I bring plasma up because as this guy starts walking what's extremely bizarre is theres NO WATER under his feet or near him. There is no other fake or backup audio overlaid on the video footage. Though you'll hear as if hes walking in squishy water lmao. anyway blew me away. When and if get location I'll post it. My mind is BLOWN as I know reality on these things though to see it yeah I'm happy to see it yet amazed in awe to...... things around us we dont see with the fleshly eyes. ..





