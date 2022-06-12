Television is Illuminati Satanists' Jezebel-possession witchcraft idol to pervert fake Church's mind

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Television is the Illuminati NWO Satanists' “Jezebel demon spirit infusing demon-possession” black magick witchcraft wormhole portal star gate box to pervert the minds of the End Times most wicked human generation apostate harlot Church, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, in order to sabotage the Church and corrupt society to bring about the extermination of the human specie through COVID19 biochemical weapon Nazi holocaust vaccines and nuclear war and manufactured famines and demon armies. They have already replaced 20.8% of the world’s population and 33.3% of the accursed Western feminist nations’ population with nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and androids and clones and hybrids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies. However, the Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings to stick their middle finger up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes, who are filled by the Jezebel demon spirit from the Illuminati Satanist reptilian hybrid elites’ black magick witchcraft television that sends these demons into the bodies of the post-1960s children electromagnetically, remain silent since they are afraid of assassinations and ridicule by church donators. Even though they claim to have God’s Holy Spirit of discerning the truth, they remain silent and condone the fact that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ population is replaced by nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars, and 70% of their military & police are infiltrated by the Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone army & android army & avatar army, and 40 to 60 million people are abducted and replaced every year, and 12 million of their children are tortured & lesbian raped & sacrificed & eaten by their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid globalist elite New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” feminists. They do not mention any of their matriarchal rulers’ names or the black nobility families’ names that we shared to them over the decades. They hide in fear and condone by their silence all of this information and thousands of other information we real Christians had shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while receiving horrific persecutions and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day. They are the reprobate degenerate End Times Western feminist nations’ Illuminati post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” vile wicked hippy grandchildren generation that will be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They wreak with the Jezebel spirit who is their goddess.

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