Pompeo Hopes Biden Will Continue Trump’s Policy Against CCP

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07/11/2021 Pompeo: I hope that the Biden administration will pick up the cudgel where the Trump administration left off. The CCP presents the single greatest threat to the United States of America from external forces. We were beginning to put together a coalition to protect the West. We don’t want to live in a world dominated by the Chinese Communist Party.