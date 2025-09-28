A high-octane rock track kicks off with distorted guitar power chords and explosive, dynamic live drums over a fuzzed-out bass riff, Verses shift between gritty, whispered vocals and sly grooves, while choruses unleash raw, punk-inspired shouts, turntable scratches, and rapid slide guitar accents





(Verse 1) In the heart of the old world, a storm is brewing, A reckoning that's coming, a future dark and true. Civilization's towers, once tall and proud, Will crumble to the ground, lost in the crowd. But before the flames consume, before the flood, There's a treasure we must find, a secret for our blood. The knowledge of our ancestors, the wisdom of the ages, Lies scattered and forgotten, in the pages of the sages. (Chorus) Acquire, oh gatherer, gather while you can, The scattered seeds of wisdom, from the hands of man. Before the war, before the collapse, Lest it all be lost, to the ravages of time's vast chasm. (Verse 2) From the libraries of ancient Greece, to the scrolls of China's past, The secrets of the universe, the keys to our vast. In the tomes of India, in the codices of Rome, The knowledge of the ages, waiting to be known. In the songs of the bards, in the tales of the wise, The stories of our people, their struggles, their joys, their cries. In the art of the masters, in the patterns they weave, The essence of creation, the essence they conceive. (Bridge) But the storm is coming, the darkness is near, The winds of war and chaos, the tears of the faceless fear. The towers will fall, the libraries burn, The knowledge of the ages, in the flames, will spurn. (Chorus) Acquire, oh gatherer, gather while you can, The scattered seeds of wisdom, from the hands of man. Before the war, before the collapse, Lest it all be lost, to the ravages of time's vast chasm. (Outro) So let us make our stand, let us raise our voice, Let us gather the knowledge, let us make our choice. To preserve the wisdom, to keep the flame alive, For the world to come, for the ones we love, we strive.