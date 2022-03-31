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March 30th Minister of Foreign Affairs Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov
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170 views • March 31, 2022
March 30th Minister of Foreign Affairs Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQE8qe4DhjQ
Answers of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov to media questions following bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries, Tunxi, March 30, 2022
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQE8qe4DhjQ
Answers of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov to media questions following bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries, Tunxi, March 30, 2022
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