The Healing Anointing: The Holy Spirit is the Boss ( Chapter 6f)
Acts 21:11 KJV
[11] And when he was come unto us, he took Paul's girdle, and bound his own hands and feet, and said, Thus saith the Holy Ghost, So shall the Jews at Jerusalem bind the man that owneth this girdle, and shall deliver him into the hands of the Gentiles.
