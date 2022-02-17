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"DISCLOSURE” is an exclusive interview with “Ray”, an individual who Jason Shurka has been working with since June of 2018 that works with an undercover
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17 views • February 17, 2022
"DISCLOSURE” is an exclusive interview with “Ray”, an individual who Jason Shurka has been working with since June of 2018 that works with an undercover organization for the betterment of humanity knows at TLS (The Light System) This explosive interview is an in-depth discussion about Ray’s first-hand experiences with TLS (The Light System), Extraterrestrials, extremely advanced (and suppressed) technology, “supernatural” phenomenon, out-of-body travelling, NASA, the underground tunnels, the children, the Global Agenda and so much more
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