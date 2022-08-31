Will the November Elections be Cancelled?

I started talking about the November mid-term elections at the beginning of 2022 and I said back then that I thought they would not go off as planned. Since that time, there have been a few stories here and there about that very possibility, but nothing truly concrete.

This past week, all that has changed and there are a number things that are now pointing to the possibility of the November elections being impacted by multiple events!

Listen to what Juan O Savin has to say and then let's look at a few of the events that have happened already this week that tend to support the idea that things may not go as expected come November.

I strongly suspect we will be surprised by the turn of events that seems to be taking shape now.

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