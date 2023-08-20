Feuer in Kelowna BC

Als nächstes brennen sie nun Kelowna City im kanadischen Bundesstaat British Columbia nieder. Es ist ein Krieg gegen die eigene Bevölkerung. Wären diese Taten notwendig, wenn sie die Masse wirklich vom Klimawandel überzeugt hätten?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.