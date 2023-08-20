Create New Account
Feuer in Kelowna BC
Station25
18 Subscribers
22 views
Published 16 hours ago

Als nächstes brennen sie nun Kelowna City im kanadischen Bundesstaat British Columbia nieder. Es ist ein Krieg gegen die eigene Bevölkerung. Wären diese Taten notwendig, wenn sie die Masse wirklich vom Klimawandel überzeugt hätten?

Keywords
klimawandelfeuerbrandstiftungkrieg gegen die bevoelkerung

