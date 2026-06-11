The Medicinal Power of Food, an interview with Todd Pitner

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Food is more than fuel—it’s information for the body. From antioxidant-rich berries and mulberries to nutrient-dense figs and grapes, nature provides powerful compounds that support wellness. Growing your own food doesn’t just improve resilience—it connects you directly to a living source of health.
#FoodAsMedicine #HealthyLiving #GrowYourOwnFood #Nutrition #Wellness #FoodForest #NaturalHealth #SelfReliance
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