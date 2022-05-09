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Pauline Hanson, Australia's Hilarious Anti-Woke Politian & BOJO Sinks Party in Council Election
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73 views • May 09, 2022
Pauline Hanson is a tenacious fighter for freedom, one of Australia's most controversial Politians and leader of the One Nation Party. In 2021 a member of her campaign pitched her an idea of a deeply satirical political cartoon that has the left in knots and normies in stitches. Then, Boris Johnson has single handedly sunk his Conservative Party, the Tories, as they were stomped in recent local elections. Conservatives have suffered significant losses at Thursday's local elections, losing almost 500 seats and control of 11 councils. The results come after votes to elect 200 councils in England, Wales and Scotland, and the devolved Stormont assembly in Northern Ireland. An Irish nationalist electoral victory in Northern Ireland now looks certain to cause Brexit chaos in the United Kingdom thanks to an extremely contentious agreement with the European Union Farmers in the east of Germany. Things may soon go from bad to worse for shoppers in Germany and beyond as farmers in the east of the country warn that a lack of rainfall could result in crop failures. Next, Swedish police have claimed that their country has become a major international transit hub for illegal drugs, with large amounts of drugs smuggled in and distributed across Scandinavia and beyond. All of that and much more ahead!
https://www.resistancechicks.com/australias-hilarious-anti-woke-politian-bojo-sinks-party/

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