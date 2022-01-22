© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Liberal' news host explains why The Great Reset is VERY CONCERNING
Follow
1
Share
Report
290 views • January 22, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Despite what The World Economic Forum may say, the Great Reset IS very concerning, and it’s not just conservatives saying so. Kim Iversen, a self-described liberal, host of The Kim Iversen Show, and contributor for The Hill, joins Glenn to explain why this plan to transform capitalism as we know it should worry us all. Glenn and Kim discuss what The Great Reset is and how YOU can help stop it…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXfrPOFl6c0
Despite what The World Economic Forum may say, the Great Reset IS very concerning, and it’s not just conservatives saying so. Kim Iversen, a self-described liberal, host of The Kim Iversen Show, and contributor for The Hill, joins Glenn to explain why this plan to transform capitalism as we know it should worry us all. Glenn and Kim discuss what The Great Reset is and how YOU can help stop it…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXfrPOFl6c0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.