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IAmSafe.PeoplesGalacticFleet_2878
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80 views • May 06, 2022
Short video May 6,2022. Raven is a Master Energy Healer and has been working in this field for nearly 30 years. An explanation is given on what to do initially if you are concerned about the Peoples Galactic Fleet being in the skies of our Terra Earth.
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