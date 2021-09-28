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038 Prayers For The Dead -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 38
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22 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 38 we discuss the Roman Catholic practice of paying indulgences for the deceased in purgatory, and praying to/for them. Although it is a Catholic doctrine, many Christians are attached to modified forms of the purgatory doctrine with their view on the state of the dead, in other words their teaching on what happens when one dies.
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Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
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Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Videos:
What Happens When You Die? Unlocking the Mystic Realm of Death – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4GtU...
Five Minutes After Death – Ernie Rex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB4q8...
Afrikaans Videos:
Die Geheimsinnige Doderyk – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRvmF...
Vyf Minute Na Die Dood – Ernie Rex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqSFB...
Articles:
Salvic offerings for the dead
https://www.catholic.com/magazine/pri...
Vatican Extends time to obtain full indulgences for souls in purgatory
https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2020/10/v...
https://www.afterlife.co.nz/articles/...
https://www.sbs.com.au/food/article/2...
http://thelightofthesoulspiritism.org...
http://www.usccb.org/catechism/text/p...
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wp...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Videos:
What Happens When You Die? Unlocking the Mystic Realm of Death – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4GtU...
Five Minutes After Death – Ernie Rex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB4q8...
Afrikaans Videos:
Die Geheimsinnige Doderyk – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRvmF...
Vyf Minute Na Die Dood – Ernie Rex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqSFB...
Articles:
Salvic offerings for the dead
https://www.catholic.com/magazine/pri...
Vatican Extends time to obtain full indulgences for souls in purgatory
https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2020/10/v...
https://www.afterlife.co.nz/articles/...
https://www.sbs.com.au/food/article/2...
http://thelightofthesoulspiritism.org...
http://www.usccb.org/catechism/text/p...
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
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