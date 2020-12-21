That Man Talking - Opium Wasted

1st Release of an old but refreshed song to start the 'That Man Talking' Project!

A one person project that will feature one online vocalist of choice per track.



None of the songs will be in the same style since I love to make a bit weird, still rough on the I don't care about genre edges kinda music and try to find a vocal match online to create a song like no other.



As I am on Youtube (no escaping it) but choose to be on Parler instead of twitter, I strongly believe nobody should be censored for what they believe in or want to have said even if 99,99% of the whole universe disagrees. I also despise the big tech companies that are now along with MSM judge and executioner of the free word.

So it made sense to also be present on Brighteon.

Apart from that I believe music should not be politically colored, it should just be music for everybody one can agree or disagree with.