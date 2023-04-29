Ley lines, Cords & Astral Projection discussion with Bible Verses

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A discussion on ley lines, cords astral projection and Bible Verses.Ecclesiastes 12:6-7
Genesis 3:19
Proverbs 5:22-23; 29:1
Romans 6:23
Exodus 22:18
Leviticus 19:31; 20:6, 27
Galatians 5:19-21
Deuteronomy 18:9-12
Isaiah 5:18; 8:19; 47:8-14
Revelation 21:8; 22:15
1 Samuel 15:23
Psalms 107:13-14; 129:4
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