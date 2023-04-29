Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ley lines, Cords & Astral Projection discussion with Bible Verses
94 views
channel image
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published Yesterday |

A discussion on ley lines, cords astral projection and Bible Verses.Ecclesiastes 12:6-7

Genesis 3:19

Proverbs 5:22-23; 29:1

Romans 6:23

Exodus 22:18

Leviticus 19:31; 20:6, 27

Galatians 5:19-21

Deuteronomy 18:9-12

Isaiah 5:18; 8:19; 47:8-14

Revelation 21:8; 22:15

1 Samuel 15:23

Psalms 107:13-14; 129:4


Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320


For Prayer email:

[email protected]


Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis


Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK


Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024


Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e


Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ


2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q


The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Keywords
astral projectionley linessilver cords

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket