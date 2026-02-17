BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Jose Feliciano's Samba Pa Ti
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago
Acoustic Latin Soul, 1960s Bossa Nova Fusion, Soulful Male Vocals, Nylon-string Jazz Guitar, Percussive Guitar Tapping, Flute, Congas, Upbeat, Passionate Ad-libs

[Intro]
[Nylon-string guitar: syncopated Bossa Nova chords]
[Percussive guitar tapping]
[Breathy jazz flute solo]
[Soft Congas enter]

[Verse 1]
I am the shadow of a sorrow
Soy la sombra de una pena
I am the echo of a pain
Soy el eco de un dolor
Triste soledad... (sad loneliness)
What's left for me today?
Que me queda hoy

[Chorus]
[Soulful energy]
The memory that I loved you
El recuerdo de que te amé
And a strange desolation, hey, hey
Y una extraña desolación, ey, ey
I am the shadow of a sorrow
Soy la sombra de una pena
I am the echo of a pain
Soy el eco de un dolor
I want to forget
Quiero olvidar

[Bridge]
[Vocal intensity builds]
I want to find forgiveness
Quiero encontrar perdón
Have mercy on my heart
Ten piedad de mi corazón
I implore you my Lord
Yo te imploro mi Señor
[Passionate ad-lib: "Escúchame Señor!"]

[Verse 2]
Borraré las tinieblas
And I will hide my crying
Y esconderé mi llanto
The memory that I suffer
El recuerdo que sufro
Se volverá un canto... (It will become a song)

[Chorus - Upbeat Finale]
[Tumbao Conga rhythm]
I will come back to life
Volveré a la vida
I will sing again, you'll see
Volveré a cantar, ya verás
[Ad-lib: "I'm coming back to life!"]
I will come back to life
Volveré a la vida
I will sing again, you'll see
Volveré a cantar, ya verás

[Outro]
[Scat singing over flute solo]
Ya verás...
Volveré a cantar...
[Fade out with rhythmic guitar tapping]
[End]


Keywords
energeticupright bassmale vocalsfast-paced bluegrasshigh lonesome soundvocal harmoniesbanjo rollsfiddle flourishesmandolin chops140 bpmg-major
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

Laura Harris
UN confronts global power nexus, demands justice for Epstein network&#8217;s &#8216;crimes against humanity

UN confronts global power nexus, demands justice for Epstein network’s ‘crimes against humanity

Lance D Johnson
Code Pink&#8217;s Jodie Evans recruits Americans for Pro-CCP propaganda trips amid federal scrutiny

Code Pink’s Jodie Evans recruits Americans for Pro-CCP propaganda trips amid federal scrutiny

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Coast Guard seizes record 76,000 pounds of narcotics in largest drug bust at Port Everglades

U.S. Coast Guard seizes record 76,000 pounds of narcotics in largest drug bust at Port Everglades

Patrick Lewis
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Shatter the Swarm: The hidden history of elite control and the path to liberation

Shatter the Swarm: The hidden history of elite control and the path to liberation

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy