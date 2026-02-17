© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵Jose Feliciano's Samba Pa Ti
10 views • 1 day ago
Acoustic Latin Soul, 1960s Bossa Nova Fusion, Soulful Male Vocals, Nylon-string Jazz Guitar, Percussive Guitar Tapping, Flute, Congas, Upbeat, Passionate Ad-libs
[Intro]
[Nylon-string guitar: syncopated Bossa Nova chords]
[Percussive guitar tapping]
[Breathy jazz flute solo]
[Soft Congas enter]
[Verse 1]
I am the shadow of a sorrow
Soy la sombra de una pena
I am the echo of a pain
Soy el eco de un dolor
Triste soledad... (sad loneliness)
What's left for me today?
Que me queda hoy
[Chorus]
[Soulful energy]
The memory that I loved you
El recuerdo de que te amé
And a strange desolation, hey, hey
Y una extraña desolación, ey, ey
I am the shadow of a sorrow
Soy la sombra de una pena
I am the echo of a pain
Soy el eco de un dolor
I want to forget
Quiero olvidar
[Bridge]
[Vocal intensity builds]
I want to find forgiveness
Quiero encontrar perdón
Have mercy on my heart
Ten piedad de mi corazón
I implore you my Lord
Yo te imploro mi Señor
[Passionate ad-lib: "Escúchame Señor!"]
[Verse 2]
Borraré las tinieblas
And I will hide my crying
Y esconderé mi llanto
The memory that I suffer
El recuerdo que sufro
Se volverá un canto... (It will become a song)
[Chorus - Upbeat Finale]
[Tumbao Conga rhythm]
I will come back to life
Volveré a la vida
I will sing again, you'll see
Volveré a cantar, ya verás
[Ad-lib: "I'm coming back to life!"]
I will come back to life
Volveré a la vida
I will sing again, you'll see
Volveré a cantar, ya verás
[Outro]
[Scat singing over flute solo]
Ya verás...
Volveré a cantar...
[Fade out with rhythmic guitar tapping]
[End]
