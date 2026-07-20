AI Surveillance and National Security, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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AI-powered surveillance is advancing rapidly, promising stronger national security while raising concerns about privacy and government oversight. As smarter monitoring systems emerge, the debate over safety versus personal freedom becomes more urgent than ever.
#AI #Surveillance #CyberSecurity #Privacy #NationalSecurity #FutureTech
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