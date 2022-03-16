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⚡️WAR CRIMES AT ITS WORST⚡️ SKANDAL: Trade of organs of non-fatally surprised Ukrainians with the EU ⚡️
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101 views • March 16, 2022
⚡️WAR CRIMES AT ITS WORST⚡️ SKANDAL: Trade of organs of non-fatally surprised Ukrainians with the EU ⚡️
This man was a member of a special medical team. He tells how Ukrainian authorities under an agreement took the organs of wounded and delivered them to the West and Europe. People wounded by shelling and bombing were selected indiscriminately. Women, children... Without the consent of the wounded.
It shows where the disemboweled bodies were buried. The people were not mortally wounded before.
"They just cut them up, down to the bones, the eyes and the skin."
Indicating where the disemboweled corpses were buried. And people were not mortally wounded.
This man was a member of a special medical team. He tells how Ukrainian authorities under an agreement took the organs of wounded and delivered them to the West and Europe. People wounded by shelling and bombing were selected indiscriminately. Women, children... Without the consent of the wounded.
It shows where the disemboweled bodies were buried. The people were not mortally wounded before.
"They just cut them up, down to the bones, the eyes and the skin."
Indicating where the disemboweled corpses were buried. And people were not mortally wounded.
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