Imminent Food Crises and Historical Economic Parallels, an interview with David DuByne

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Rising food prices, supply chain instability, and industrial shutdowns are drawing comparisons to past economic crises. Some analysts warn the world may soon relearn the true value of food, energy, and self-sufficiency.
#EconomicCrisis #FoodShortage #Inflation #HistoryRepeats #SupplyChain #SelfReliance #GlobalMarkets
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