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Interview with Dr. Patricia Callisperis about The Universal Antidote
Curious Human Productions
Curious Human Productions
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2683 views • January 17, 2021

Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse

Dr. Patricia Callisperis is a surgeon and specialist in pediatric orthopedic trauma. She discovered chlorine dioxide for herself when a friend and colleague suggested its use on oral lesions that could not be cured with standard treatments. After her cure, she began her own deep dive into understanding what chlorine dioxide is and what it can do. Because of her efforts, chlorine dioxide was legalized for the treatment of COVID-19 in the country of Bolivia. Legalization and use have led to a drastic decline in case rates and case fatalities for COVID-19 in Bolivia. More info about Dr. Callisperis http://www.callisperis.com/ https://https://www.facebook.com/CallisperisOrtopediaPediatrica/ The Universal Antidote Documentary The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The Universal Antidote Documentary scheduled release is for February 1, 2021 The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it. Find out more at any of the links below. Download Free Here: https://t.me/TheUniversalAntidote Watch Here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/ https://rumble.com/c/c-537305 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q

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mmschlorine dioxidemiracle mineral supplementthe universal antidote
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