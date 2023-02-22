Another Football Player Drops Dead Of 'Unknown Causes'...Wrong. We All Know What And Who Killed Him

Jim Crenshaw





Feb 22, 2023





This will be the last coverage we see or hear about this. They are ramping up the murder with the toxic train fiasco in Ohio. Toxic rain is falling as far as 800 miles away. The war is raging and people have their heads so far up their asses they are clueless of what is going on. The war will not be televised.

Source: The Kurgan Report. Be sure to check out his great work:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B4qaDvddnzK6/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xddlr7ib2DES