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Αν νομίζετε ότι με το εμβόλιο θα γλιτώσουμε από τα "μέτρα", γελιέστε!
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14 views • September 11, 2020
Για όσους περιμένουν πώς και πώς το εμβόλιο, νομίζοντας ότι έτσι θα τελειώσουν τα περιοριστικά μέτρα "για την προστασία της δημόσιας υγείας", ο καθηγητής Η. Μόσιαλος, στο βραδινό δελτίο ειδήσεων του ΣΚΑΙ της 16/8/2020, βάζει τα πράγματα στη θέση τους!
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
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