Soul-Napping: Alien Soul-Hunters Capture Human Souls To Use Them As Food Commodity. Astral Soul-Trap

SOURCES: Intro by Whitley Strieber https://www.youtube.com/@WhitleyStrieberDreamland/

Laura Van Tyne "The Sierra Files, pt. 1" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sPmEP05woE

Laura Van Tyne "The Sierra Files, Part 2 : Soul-napping Exposed" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uZe7dqF4jA





QUOTE: "This concerns soul kidnapping. When a child or person is abducted, they're held against their will. This concept applies across ALL dimensions—I call this "soul-napping." These dark entities work to control human consciousness and spiritual awakening. I've witnessed this repeatedly during past life regression sessions and spiritual healing work. I don't normally discuss it publicly, but it's time for soul liberation. During Sierra's quantum healing session, she had no idea I already understood soul-napping. This spiritual warfare affects lightworkers, starseeds, and awakening souls. Through energy clearing and spiritual protection techniques, we can prevent these negative entities from trapping souls and blocking ascension."





REFERENCES:

Laura Van Tyne: https://consciousartsmysteryschool.lauravantyne.com

lauravantyne.com

instagram.com/lauravantyne





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA





CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE



