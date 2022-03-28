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Unmarried Moms See A 2020 Surge In Babies
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51 views • March 28, 2022
In 2020 4 in 10 babies born in the U.S. were born to unmarried mothers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That meant that 40.5% of babies were birthed to unwed mothers. Compare this to 1969 with only 10% of babies born to unmarried mothers. Three states actually had rates above 50% in 2020. This video looks at why this trend is happening and why many are choosing to remain single for the time being.
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