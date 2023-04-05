Sustainable Agriculture Exploring Effective Farming Methods With Andy Smith

Joining us today to discuss sustainable agriculture and food systems is Andy Smith. Andy is the Farm Manager at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU), where he works in collaboration with the Department of Sustainable Agriculture’s teaching faculty.

Andy and his colleagues are putting forth an effort to expand and enhance KPU’s 20-acre urban teaching and research farm – which includes acquiring organic certification for the farm. By allowing students to interact with hands-on agricultural methods, Andy is cultivating the next generation of sustainable farmers…

Want to find out more about Andy and his work with KPU?

