X22 REPORT - Trump Is In Position, He Never Left, It’s Time To Return Publicly

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Trump Is In Position, He Never Left, It’s Time To Return Publicly
Trump and the patriots are now in position, the countdown has begun and Trump is getting ready to return publicly, he never left. It's time to take the country, more and more information is coming out, the fake news and the puppet master are trying to manage it, soon the puppet masters and the fake news will lose control and nothing will be able to stop the flow information. The election fraud is being dripped out and Trump is continually mentioning Pence and Pelosi on Jan 6, wait for it because it's coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.