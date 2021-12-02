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I'm Jewish and I'm Uncut!
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40 views • December 02, 2021
"I'm Jewish, and I'm uncut, and I think it's better that way.... I would have been very upset if it happened to me. I'm still Jewish. I keep kosher. I practice my faith, but I do not need to be circumcised to be Jewish."~Alexander
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