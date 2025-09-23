BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mans Final Attempt To Play God
LastChristian
LastChristian
51 views • 2 days ago

Tonight, Evangelical Press Association Members David Paxton and JD Williams Present, "As in the Days of Noah – Man’s Final Attempt to Play God" Exploring the shocking scientific breakthroughs redefining life itself. Artificial wombs designed to carry children outside the mother’s body, synthetic sperm and eggs engineered in laboratories, CRISPR gene editing promising “designer humanity,” and transhumanist dreams of merging man with machine.

 Video Version Available upon release at 9:00pm ET/8:00pm CT at https://www.lastchristian.net/

Far from harmless progress, these developments echo the rebellion of Genesis 11, when mankind declared, “Let us build… let us make a name for ourselves.” Today’s laboratories have become a new Tower of Babel, driven by pride, seeking to rewrite creation apart from the Creator.

This show draws powerful prophetic parallels between modern technology and biblical warnings. From the “image of the beast” that speaks (Revelation 13) to the pharmakeia sorceries of Babylon (Revelation 18), the signs are clear, we are living in days Jesus foretold. “As it was in the days of Noah, so it shall be at the coming of the Son of Man.”

With urgency and clarity, we expose the dangers of humanity’s attempt to play God, while pointing to the only true hope, the return of Jesus Christ, the rightful Creator and Redeemer.

For More Information Please Visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

Keywords
cloningtranshumanismdays of noahend times prophecytower of babelrevelation 13mystery babylonneuralinkbiblical prophecydesigner babiesartificial wombsectogenesisrevelation 17revelation 18digital immortalitybrain computer interfacehuman animal chimerashybrid creaturesartificial spermcrisper gene editingai prophecy
